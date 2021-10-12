Early voting underway in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two local elections are happening in Pima County, and early voting is open.

Three city council seats are up for grabs in the City of Tucson election and the Pima County Recorder’s Office is having the Vail Unified School District’s election.

Both elections are all vote-by-mail, and all voters in these jurisdictions will automatically get a mail ballot.

In Tucson’s Ward 3, Democrat Kevin Dahl, Republican Alan Harwell Jr. and Independent Lucy Libosha are vying for the seat.

One of the three candidates will replace outgoing council member Karin Uhlich, who was appointed to fill the vacant seat in March .

In Ward 5, Democratic incumbent Richard Fimbres is running against Republican Shelley Cross and Libertarian Adalberto Diaz, both of which are conducting write-in campaigns.

Ward 6 Democratic incumbent Steve Kozachik is running against Independent Val Romero.

Also on the ballot is a proposition that would raise Tucson’s minimum wage to to $15 per hour by January 1, 2025 and increasing it every year afterward to account for the rate of inflation.

