Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FDA to ask some companies to stop making hand sanitizer

The Food and Drug Administration is telling some companies to stop making hand sanitizer by the...
The Food and Drug Administration is telling some companies to stop making hand sanitizer by the end of the year.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is telling some companies to stop making hand sanitizer by the end of the year.

At the start of the pandemic, the FDA set temporary policies for non-drug manufacturers to produce certain alcohol-based hand sanitizer for the public health emergency.

In a Tuesday news release, the FDA said the supply of alcohol-based hand sanitizer from traditional suppliers has increased in recent months.

As a result, most individuals and healthcare providers are no longer having trouble getting the products.

Therefore, the FDA is withdrawing its temporary guidance for certain companies to make hand sanitizer.

Companies manufacturing alcohol-based hand sanitizers under the temporary policies have to stop by December 31.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miriam Shekhmoos, 41, was arrested on a charge of suspicion of aggravated assault for shooting...
Arrested Arizona woman accused of shooting suspected shoplifter
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said a woman was killed and her 2-year-old daughter was...
UPDATE: Woman killed, toddler injured in crash on Catalina Highway
Maricopa County deputy Juan M. Ruiz is on life support and his organs will be donated. Ruiz was...
UPDATE: Maricopa County deputy attacked by suspect to donate organs
Police are investigating the death of a man after he was involved in a confrontation with an...
TPD: Man killed following confrontation with off-duty Border Patrol agent
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Sandra Judson, 71, was found unresponsive in a...
UPDATE: Pima County woman arrested for attempted murder dies

Latest News

Coroner: Gabby Petito died by strangulation
Coroner: Gabby Petito died by strangulation
This early Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, photo provided by CalFire shows one of several vehicles...
California wildfires destroy mobile homes; 1 man burned
Members of the House are scrambling to Washington to pass a short-term lift of the nation’s...
House returns to stave off default with debt limit vote
The Site Maverick Fire near Fort Huachuca burned between 500 and 1,000 acres, but no structures...
UPDATE: Crews knock down Site Maverick Fire near Fort Huachuca
Nationally, the average daily rate of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are on...
COVID cases down as mandate battles continue