FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freeze warning in place tonight for parts of southern AZ!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:37 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The system that brought us the strong winds earlier today is moving out. Behind it, cold temperatures. Daytime highs will be anywhere from 15 to 20 degrees below average this afternoon. A cold night follows with our first potential freeze of the season for areas south and east of Tucson by Wednesday morning. A Freeze Warning is in place from 1am to 8am Wednesday. After that, temperatures stay cooler in the mid 70s this weekend, with average temps in the mid 80s by the weekend.

TUESDAY: Windy through morning. Skies clearing with highs in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the low 40s. Freeze warning in place for parts of Cochise and Santa Cruz county.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

