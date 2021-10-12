Advertise
Fort Huachuca firefighters responding to nearby blaze

A fire recently started near Fort Huachuca. As of late Monday night, the fire doesn't pose a threat to buildings on the fort.(WIFR)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:29 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fort Huachuca are working to extinguish a fire that started nearby and may have crossed onto the property.

Tanja Linton, with Fort Huachuca Public Affairs, said the fire started off fort property and may have spread onto the fort due to heavy winds in the area late Monday, Oct. 11.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., Linton said no buildings on the fort are in danger.

