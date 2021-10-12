Fort Huachuca firefighters responding to nearby blaze

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fort Huachuca are working to extinguish a fire that started nearby and may have crossed onto the property.

Tanja Linton, with Fort Huachuca Public Affairs, said the fire started off fort property and may have spread onto the fort due to heavy winds in the area late Monday, Oct. 11.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., Linton said no buildings on the fort are in danger.

