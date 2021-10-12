Gas prices continue to rise in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gas prices have nearly doubled in the last 17 months, and the national average price for gas hit a seven-year high today.

Triple-A says the average for unleaded is $3.27 a gallon. That’s up seven cents in the past week alone and it looks like that increase for us in Southern Arizona will continue.

We all know it. We all see it. We all pay it. Gas prices are going up.

Normally, we see higher gas prices during the summertime. Usually this time of the year, prices drop. But not this year.

“A lot of that has to do with oil now is at a new seven-year high at about $81.50 per barrel as OPEC last week declined to increase production by more than they already agreed to back in July,” said GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan.

The demand is there but the supply is low.

“I don’t like it. They need to come down. They need to open that gas pipeline again,” said customer Dorothy Fletchal.

De Haan noted, when the Biden Administration got into the White House, the president killed the Keystone Pipeline and issued a drilling moratorium.

“Those factors are not yet why prices are high for the simple reasons that oil companies could go up to Pre-COVID levels of about $13 million barrels of oil per day but they haven’t done so,” he said.

De Haan says Tucson is lucky. The area has the cheapest gas prices in Arizona.

“Today is a perfect example of that. The statewide average right now is $3.27 a gallon. But Tucson, at $3.12 a gallon,” he said.

The price per gallon is eight cents higher than a month ago and $1.11 higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, below are are the gas prices from the last 10 years in Tucson:

2020: $2.00/g

2019: $2.62/g

2018: $2.65/g

2017: $2.34/g

2016: $2.02/g

2015: $2.15/g

2014: $3.16/g

2013: $3.23/g

2012: $3.50/g

2011: $3.24/g

Now, the average is $3.12 per gallon in Tucson.

GasBuddy said, if you plan on hitting the road during the holidays gas prices are not going anywhere but up.

