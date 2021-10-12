Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returning to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making three stops in Arizona throughout October.

According to a news release, the all-pink cafe on wheels is set to stop at La Encantada, on Restaurant Circle, in Tucson from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.

This year, Hello Kitty fans can get edible goodies and limited-edition merchandise, including a cafe T-shirt, a stainless Hello Kitty rainbow thermos, hand-decorated cookie sets, Madeleine cookie sets and enamel pin sets.

Some of the cafe’s best-selling items are Hello Kitty Cafe Sprinkle Mugs and giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck first started touring the US in 2014 as Sanrio’s first food-related venture, and has since stopped in more than 100 cities across both coasts.

The cafe will also stop in Gilbert and Glendale this month.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.