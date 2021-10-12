Advertise
Police investigating shooting at post office in Memphis that left 3 people dead

Officers allow a police vehicle to pass under yellow crime scene tape on a street in front of...
Officers allow a police vehicle to pass under yellow crime scene tape on a street in front of the post office in Memphis. Police said they are investigating a shooting at the post office in Tennessee.(Adrian Sainz | AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting at a Tennessee post office.

Authorities say the shooting occurred Tuesday at the post office branch in the historic Orange Mound neighborhood, southeast of downtown Memphis.

The street leading to the post office was blocked by police Tuesday afternoon.

Federal authorities and Memphis police have gathered at the scene.

No details were immediately released.

It is the third high-profile shooting in the Memphis area in recent weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

