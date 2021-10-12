Advertise
TPD: Man killed following confrontation with off-duty Border Patrol agent

Police are investigating the death of a man after he was involved in a confrontation with an...
Police are investigating the death of a man after he was involved in a confrontation with an off-duty Border Patrol agent.(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:38 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was fatally shot by an off-duty Border Patrol agent late Saturday, Oct. 9.

The TPD said officers went to the 500 block of North Freeway Road after getting an emergency call from an off-duty Border Patrol agent.

A shooting in the area was also called in, according to the TPD.

The TPD said 38-year-old Edward Colin Colteaux was shot and died at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators Colteaux got into a confrontation with another person and the agent intervened.

During a confrontation between the agent and Colteaux, Colteaux was shot by the agent.

The TPD is investigating the shooting while Border Patrol is handling the administrative aspect of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to www.88crime.org.

