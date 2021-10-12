UPDATE: Irvington Road reopens following water line break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Irvington Road from First Avenue to Park Avenue has reopened one week after a water line was hit by a construction crew working in the area on Friday, Oct. 8.

According to Tucson Water, the repairs for the mainline are temporary. They have confirmed they will need to schedule a crew to do a permanent repair.

Tucson Water said at least one lane of Irvington will have to be closed for safety reasons when its crew makes the permanent fix.

Tucson Water confirmed Irvington was completely shut down from First to Park Avenue starting on Oct. 8.

On Friday, Oct. 8, a construction crew hit a 12-inch mainline and that sent water shooting into the air.

Tucson Water said the leak undermined a power pole and Irvington will not reopen until the TEP crew is able to make the necessary repairs.

