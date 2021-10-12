UPDATE: Woman killed, toddler injured in crash on Catalina Highway

Advertise
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said a woman was killed and her 2-year-old daughter was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Catalina Highway early Sunday, Oct. 10.(PCSD Search and Rescue)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:18 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was killed and her 2-year-old daughter was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Catalina Highway early Sunday, Oct. 10.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Laura Rodriguez, 42, and her daughter were traveling near Windy Point when the vehicle drove over an embankment and flew off the side of the mountain

The PCSD said Rodriguez and her daughter were wearing seat belts and both were ejected from the vehicle.

Rodriguez died at the scene and her daughter suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available, according to the PCSD.

