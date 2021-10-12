Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

US Navy helicopter, human remains recovered off California

FILE - In this March 19, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter...
FILE - In this March 19, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter prepares to land on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the Pacific Ocean. The Navy declared five missing sailors dead Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, nearly a week after their helicopter, similar to the one pictured, crashed in the ocean off San Diego.(Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ian Kinkead/U.S. Navy via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The remains of five people and the wreckage of a U.S. Navy helicopter that crashed in the ocean off California have been recovered.

The Navy said Tuesday that a salvage team made the recovery on Friday and the remains have been sent to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for identification.

The MH-60S helicopter, its two pilots and three other sailors were lost in an Aug. 31 accident off San Diego.

The helicopter was operating from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln when its rotor hit the deck and the aircraft fell into the ocean.

One crew member was rescued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miriam Shekhmoos, 41, was arrested on a charge of suspicion of aggravated assault for shooting...
Arrested Arizona woman accused of shooting suspected shoplifter
Maricopa County deputy Juan M. Ruiz is on life support and his organs will be donated. Ruiz was...
UPDATE: Maricopa County deputy attacked by suspect to donate organs
Police are investigating the death of a man after he was involved in a confrontation with an...
TPD: Man killed following confrontation with off-duty Border Patrol agent
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said a woman was killed and her 2-year-old daughter was...
UPDATE: Woman killed, toddler injured in crash on Catalina Highway
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Sandra Judson, 71, was found unresponsive in a...
UPDATE: Pima County woman arrested for attempted murder dies

Latest News

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued guidance Tuesday saying the agency would...
Federal immigration agents to end practice of worksite raids
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Coroner: Gabby Petito died by strangulation
Coroner: Gabby Petito died by strangulation
Kentucky Supreme Court Recap
Kentucky Supreme Court Recap
Task force proposes aspirin changes
Task force proposes aspirin changes