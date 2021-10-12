WATCH: Cold front both a blessing, curse for Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you woke up and looked outside this morning, the sky looked a little different.

And if you have medical problems, you may need to stay inside a bit more today.

A cold front moved through the Tucson area late Monday and early Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service Tucson, the front in brought in plenty of dust and it could take a while for it to move out.

The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality issued a High Pollution Advisory for Particulate Matter. That means the air is in the “unhealthy” range this morning.

“The strongest winds have passed through the area, however rain is not in the forecast, so these wind-blown particles may stay airborne for a while,” the PDEQ said in a release.

Old adults and those with heart/lung problems should reduce their time outside today as “breathing small particles can irritate the respiratory system and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases.”

You can check the air quality anytime by going to the PDEQ website www.pima.gov/deq .

