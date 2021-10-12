Advertise
Wreck closes road in Flowing Wells area

Part of Curtis Road is closed after a wreck.
Part of Curtis Road is closed after a wreck.(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:19 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a wreck that closed part of Curtis Road on Monday, Oct. 8.

According to the PCSD, the collision took place near where Curtis Road and Davis Avenue meet.

Curtis Road is closed between Davis Avenue and Carapan Avenue.

Authorities say to expect traffic delays and urged drivers in the area to find alternate routes.

Deputies did not say if the wreck resulted in any injuries.

