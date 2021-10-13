Arizona high school coach accused of having sex with student

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An assistant football coach and security guard at an Arizona high school has been accused of having sex with a teen student on campus.

According to AZ Family, 24-year-old Nathan Jellicoe is being investigated for incidents with a 16-year-old student at Dysart High in El Mirage.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, Jellicoe was arrested on 10 counts of sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of luring a minor for exploitation.

Detectives told AZ Family Jellicoe’s role as a security guard helped get him in close contact with the victim and the alleged sex acts happened within the last week.

Jellicoe admitted to taking the student out of class to have sex, according to court documents.

Investigators said they have several text messages between Jellicoe and the teen. Jellicoe allegedly tried to reassure the teen after she told him she was nervous about meeting up to have sex

Jellicoe initially denied the relationship, but then admitted to having sex with the teen five times at the school. The teen told investigators they had sex during school hours on “at least two occasions.”

Jellicoe later told authorities that he was using social media to contact the victim and used his role as a security guard to remove the girl from her classroom while acting in his official capacity.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.