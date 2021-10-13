Armed robbery suspect dies at Pima County Adult Detention Complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the second time in two days, an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex has died.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Jacob Miranda, 22, was found unresponsive in his cell on Monday, Oct. 11.

Miranda was pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving measures by the complex’s medical staff and the Tucson Fire Department.

The PCSD said no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances were found, but the death is under investigation. Miranda was booked in December 2020 on an armed robbery charge.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, Sandra Judson was found unresponsive in a medical housing unit at the complex. She died at a local hospital. According to the PCSD, there were no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances in Judson’s death.

