CBP agents find over 50 pounds of fentanyl at checkpoint

CBP agents seize over 50 pounds of fentanyl
CBP agents seize over 50 pounds of fentanyl(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents taking more drugs off the streets.

According to a statement, agents at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint near Amado, Arizona seized over 50 pounds of suspected fentanyl and arrested the driver of the vehicle on Oct. 11.

Agents say the 33-year-old U.S. citizen was driving a white Ford F150 when a canine flagged the vehicle. The dog, along with special technology helped agents find a hidden compartment in the bed of the pickup that contained multiple packages of blue pills.

The pills tested positive for the characteristics of fentanyl and weighed more than 53 pounds.

The suspect and the drugs were given to the Drug Enforcement Administration, who are expected to press charges.

