Eegee’s hosting haunted drive-thru on Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hope you don’t get a case of the shakes!

The goblins, ghosts, and ghouls have descended on Eegee’s.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, thrill-seekers can get a spook with their sandwiches, subs, and ranch fries when they visit Eegee’s Haunted Drive-Thru.

Along with the tricks, guests can pick up Eegee’s flavor of the month – Scary Berry – as a treat.

The event is only at the Eegee’s location on 2510 E. Speedway Blvd., from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.