FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Coldest temperatures of the season to start your day. Warmer air moves in by this weekend
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:51 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We are left with much cooler temperatures behind that system that brought us the wind earlier this week. Highs will be running anywhere from 10-15 degrees below normal for today. A gradual warming trend will take us into this weekend.
TODAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
