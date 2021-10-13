Local bestselling author raises awareness about the opioid crisis in new book

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than two people die every day from opioid overdoses in Arizona, that’s according to the state health department. There have been more than 10,600 suspected opioid deaths in our state over the last four years.

In her new book “You’d Be Home Now,” New York Times bestseller and Tucson resident, Kathleen Glasgow raises awareness and understanding for addiction.

“You probably know someone who is struggling right now. They probably know someone. A teacher could be struggling in a school, a principal, a nurse, your doctor, anyone,” Glasgow said.

“You’d Be Home Now” follows the story of a teen girl dealing with the fallout of her brother’s addiction. They come from a wealthy family, but still struggle with the lack of resources available for recovering addicts.

“Understand this isn’t something that just happens to people who are already down on their luck. It happens to anybody from any economic class, from any cultural background. It affects all of us,” she said.

And it’s something that author, Kathleen Glasgow has experienced personally. She’s been in recovery for more than 14 years. Glasgow says the first time many try an addictive substance is at the young age of 12. “You’d Be Home Now” works to destigmatize addiction and mental health.

“I really hope that people will think about how they personally and how all of us as a society treat people with addiction. We really treat them pretty terribly. They don’t have enough public resources. They don’t have enough support,” Glasgow explains.

And the lack of resources has only worsened through the pandemic. Meetings and clinics were either held virtually or shut down completely, making it difficult for anyone in their recovery process to get help. Glasgow hopes her book will open up the public’s eyes and encourage them to make a change in their own communities.

National Substance Use and Disorder Issues Referral and Treatment Hotline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

“You’d Be Home Now” is available in hardcover and Ebook form online and wherever books are sold.

