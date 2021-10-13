Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Local bestselling author raises awareness about the opioid crisis in new book

By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:50 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than two people die every day from opioid overdoses in Arizona, that’s according to the state health department. There have been more than 10,600 suspected opioid deaths in our state over the last four years.

In her new book “You’d Be Home Now,” New York Times bestseller and Tucson resident, Kathleen Glasgow raises awareness and understanding for addiction.

“You probably know someone who is struggling right now. They probably know someone. A teacher could be struggling in a school, a principal, a nurse, your doctor, anyone,” Glasgow said.

“You’d Be Home Now” follows the story of a teen girl dealing with the fallout of her brother’s addiction. They come from a wealthy family, but still struggle with the lack of resources available for recovering addicts.

“Understand this isn’t something that just happens to people who are already down on their luck. It happens to anybody from any economic class, from any cultural background. It affects all of us,” she said.

And it’s something that author, Kathleen Glasgow has experienced personally. She’s been in recovery for more than 14 years. Glasgow says the first time many try an addictive substance is at the young age of 12. “You’d Be Home Now” works to destigmatize addiction and mental health.

“I really hope that people will think about how they personally and how all of us as a society treat people with addiction. We really treat them pretty terribly. They don’t have enough public resources. They don’t have enough support,” Glasgow explains.

And the lack of resources has only worsened through the pandemic. Meetings and clinics were either held virtually or shut down completely, making it difficult for anyone in their recovery process to get help. Glasgow hopes her book will open up the public’s eyes and encourage them to make a change in their own communities.

National Substance Use and Disorder Issues Referral and Treatment Hotline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

“You’d Be Home Now” is available in hardcover and Ebook form online and wherever books are sold.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said a woman was killed and her 2-year-old daughter was...
UPDATE: Woman killed, toddler injured in crash on Catalina Highway
Miriam Shekhmoos, 41, was arrested on a charge of suspicion of aggravated assault for shooting...
Arrested Arizona woman accused of shooting suspected shoplifter
Maricopa County deputy Juan M. Ruiz is on life support and his organs will be donated. Ruiz was...
UPDATE: Maricopa County deputy attacked by suspect to donate organs
Police are investigating the death of a man after he was involved in a confrontation with an...
TPD: Man killed following confrontation with off-duty Border Patrol agent
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Sandra Judson, 71, was found unresponsive in a...
UPDATE: Pima County woman arrested for attempted murder dies

Latest News

Several roads in the west Tucson Mountain district of Saguaro National Park.
Roads closing for HBO filming in Tucson’s downtown, Saguaro National Park
Local bestselling author raises awareness about the opioid crisis in new book
Local bestselling author raises awareness about the opioid crisis in new book
The University of Arizona will host Air Force during their 2029 season.
Arizona Football will face off against Air Force in 2029
Early voting is available in the City of Tucson and Vail Unified School District Election.
Early voting underway in Pima County