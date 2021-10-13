Los Reales Sustainability Campus, mapping out Zero Waste Roadmap with the help of the community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Los Reales Sustainability Campus is pushing to reduce the trash in the City of Tucson as part of a Climate Emergency Declaration.

Leaders have a goal of implementing plans now that have the highest impact for the lowest cost, working towards the city’s goal of having a zero-waste roadmap by 2050.

“Obviously those plans and those initiatives are going to take some time to develop because we have a lot of ideas but we have to make sure we can put them in place here,” Director of Environmental and General Service for the City of Tucson, Carlos De La Torre said. “Not only in terms of physically but can we afford them and what will the timeline look like to do that.”

One of those plans involves providing space for the Tucson Million Trees Initiative, pledging to plant one million trees by 2030. De La Torre said that will increase the city’s tree canopy and help mitigate the effects of climate change.

Other plans include providing a 500-foot buffer between the sustainability campus and the adjacent properties. That would be a community open space, which could be used as a sports field or for other recreational purposes.

In November, leaders plan to implement a landfill gas utilization plan that would landfill gas as an alternative fuel source.

Lots of plans are being discussed, but De La Torre said it will take at least a year of reaching out to neighboring communities and talking to stakeholders before a plan is put into place.

“We have to engage the public, we have to engage stakeholders, to really put those initiatives in place,” De La Torre said. “So today, we are developing the zero waste plan, we’re talking to the community, we’re researching technology, we’re seeing what non-profits can do, and at the end of the day, coming up with what we think we can do to achieve those goals.”

He said the campus wants to hear from neighbors regarding ideas or concerns.

Leaders are urging the public to reach out to help achieve the zero waste plan goals. You can contact the landfill by calling 520-791-4183.

