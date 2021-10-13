Man pleads guilty to killing Tucson businessman in Foothills home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has pleaded guilty to killing a Tucson businessman in his Foothills home in 2018.
Frank Eugene Martinez Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and trafficking stolen property on Wednesday, Oct. 6. He will be sentenced in January 2022.
Martinez had been facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, burglary and vehicle theft.
In April 2018, employees at Robert Belman’s business Arizona Auto Refrigeration called authorities to report him missing.
The Pima County Sherriff’s Department did a welfare check and found Belman’s body in his home, which was near River and Craycroft.
Belman was tied down to a chair with belts and neckties. According to the interim complaint, the house was ransacked and items including a TV, jewelry, stereo, computer and surveillance cameras were missing.
The next day, Martinez was arrested after he was found driving Belman’s truck.
