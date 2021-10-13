Advertise
Man pleads guilty to killing Tucson businessman in Foothills home

Frank Eugene Martinez Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the April 2018 death of Tucson businessman Robert Belman.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has pleaded guilty to killing a Tucson businessman in his Foothills home in 2018.

Frank Eugene Martinez Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and trafficking stolen property on Wednesday, Oct. 6. He will be sentenced in January 2022.

Martinez had been facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, burglary and vehicle theft.

In April 2018, employees at Robert Belman’s business Arizona Auto Refrigeration called authorities to report him missing.

Tucson businessman Robert Belman was found dead in his Foothills home, located near River and Craycroft, in April 2018.

The Pima County Sherriff’s Department did a welfare check and found Belman’s body in his home, which was near River and Craycroft.

Belman was tied down to a chair with belts and neckties. According to the interim complaint, the house was ransacked and items including a TV, jewelry, stereo, computer and surveillance cameras were missing.

The next day, Martinez was arrested after he was found driving Belman’s truck.

