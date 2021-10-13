PCSD investigating 22-year-old inmate death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An investigation is now underway at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department says on Oct. 11 around 11 p.m., an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell. According to a statement, the corrections officer immediately entered the cell and began administering CPR until Tucson Fire Department and medical staff arrived.

The inmate was pronounced dead by medical staff and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division found no signs of foul play.

PCSD identifies the inmate as 22-year-old Jacob Miranda.

At this time the cause of death is unknown, but detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.