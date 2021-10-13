Pima County Sheriff’s Department responding to crash on south side
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:13 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating a crash on Tucson’s south side.
Deputies responding to the intersection of Valencia Road and Camino de la Tierra. Details were not provided, but according to Transview, this is a crash with injuries.
PCSD says the eastbound lanes of Valencia Rd. are closed between Cardinal Avenue and Camino de la Tierra.
If traveling in the area, you’re encouraged to find alternate routes.
