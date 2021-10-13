Advertise
Pima County Sheriff’s Department responding to crash on south side

Ambulance
Ambulance(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:13 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating a crash on Tucson’s south side.

Deputies responding to the intersection of Valencia Road and Camino de la Tierra. Details were not provided, but according to Transview, this is a crash with injuries.

Deputies are currently on the scene of a collision at Valencia Road and Camino de la Tierra. Eastbound Valencia Road...

Posted by Pima County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

PCSD says the eastbound lanes of Valencia Rd. are closed between Cardinal Avenue and Camino de la Tierra.

If traveling in the area, you’re encouraged to find alternate routes.

