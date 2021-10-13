Roads closing for HBO filming in Tucson’s downtown, Saguaro National Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Due to the filming of the HBO Max series, “Duster,” several roads will be closed in Tucson’s downtown and Saguaro National Park on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Filming took place in parts of the downtown area, including Menlo Park, on Tuesday.

According to a news release, the road closures will be in the park’s west district, in the Tucson Mountains, and visitors are urged to plan their trip accordingly.

The Bajada Loop, the park’s main scenic loop drive, is undergoing repairs to damage sustained during this year’s monsoon season.

Other areas in and around the west district ill be closed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day for film production in the area.

Kinney Road, at the turn from Mile Wide Road to the visitors center, will be closed. However, park officials say, visitors can get to the center by taking Mile Wide Road to Sendario, then to Kinney Road to get there from the northwest. Picture Rocks Road will also be open to Sendario, then to Kinney Road.

Delays are possible at Mile Wide Road and Sendario.

Areas outside the park, including McCain Loop Road, will also be closed.

The visitor center will have limited services that day, including the National Parks Store, restrooms, water and information. Pass sales won’t be available, and visitors are asked to pay fees before coming to the park or using self-pay options.

All roads and trails in the east district park of the Rincon Mountains will also have limited services that day, including fees and annual pass sales.

Picture Rocks Road and all trailheads on the east side of the Tucson mountains will stay open, along with several access points along Sendario and Rudasill Roads.

The following roads will be closed:

Kinney Road, between Mile Wide and Red Hills Visitor Center

McCain Loop in Tucson Mountain Park

Golden Gate Road, also known as Bajada Loop

Hohokam Road, also known as Bajada Loop

Trailheads and picnic areas along the Bajada Loop, Ez-kim-in-zin, Sus, Bajada Wash, Valley View, Hugh Norris, Encinas, Sendero Esperanza and Signal Hill

The plans are subject to change, officials say. For more information, click here .

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.