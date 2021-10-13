Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

School concerned about sportsmanship after new soccer record

A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a...
A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team.(Tsuji // Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSLEY, Mich. (AP) — A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team.

The backlash over Kevin Hubbell’s performance continued Monday night at a meeting of the Kingsley board.

There’s support for sending a protest to the Benzie Central school board. Hubbell is one of the best players in Michigan.

He scored 16 goals in a 17-0 victory by Benzie Central over Kingsley, setting state and national records for most goals.

Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith says it was a “cheap shot” against a young team.

The Benzie Central coach says he wasn’t trying to humiliate an opponent by keeping Hubbell on offense.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service Tucson said a cold front blew dust into the area, leading to a...
WATCH: Cold front both a blessing, curse for Tucson area
Several roads in the west Tucson Mountain district of Saguaro National Park.
Roads closing for HBO filming in Tucson’s downtown, Saguaro National Park
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said a woman was killed and her 2-year-old daughter was...
UPDATE: Woman killed, toddler injured in crash on Catalina Highway
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
The Site Maverick Fire near Fort Huachuca burned between 500 and 1,000 acres, but no structures...
UPDATE: Crews knock down Site Maverick Fire near Fort Huachuca

Latest News

William Shatner talks to Jeff Bezos about the experience of going to space.
William Shatner: Going to space profound experience
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen,...
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
A man rides his bike past the closed main entrance of the international border bridge that...
US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated
Solo sailor Dustin Reynolds is on the verge of completing a record-setting voyage around the...
Sailor who lost limbs in crash nears end of globe-crossing solo voyage
PCSD investigating 22-year-old inmate death