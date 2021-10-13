Sunnyside School District employee indicted on fraud charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Attorney General Mark Brnovich has announced the indictment of Sunnyside School District employee, Joan Katz, on multiple felony charges for fraudulent schemes and practices, presentment of false instrument or filing, and conflict of interest.

According to a press release, Katz had allegedly hired her daughter’s company, The Souls Nest, without obtaining competitive bids and without disclosing her conflict of interest.

Katz also allegedly hired another district employee’s company, G&H Educational Services, without obtaining competitive bids.

After a payment was sent to both companies, the indictment alleges that Katz submitted false documents to cover up the lack of the bidding process.

Katz has been arraigned on the charges in Pima County Superior Court on Friday, Oct. 8.

