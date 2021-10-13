Advertise
USPS investigating federal violations at Tucson student housing apartments

A USPS investigation is underway at the Hub Apartments.
A USPS investigation is underway at the Hub Apartments.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities were at an apartment complex in Tucson’s midtown on Wednesday, Oct. 13 to investigate what they call federal violations.

United States Postal Inspection Service officials and U.S. Marshals were at The Hub at Tucson Apartments this afternoon.

According to the USPS, details are still “under seal,” but they have been actively working the case for a while.

No one was injured in the operation, per the USPS.

KOLD is told more details will be released as information is unsealed.

