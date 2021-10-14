Advertise
Borders restrictions may lessen, leaving local business owners hopeful

This includes restrictions at the Arizona/Mexico border
By Allie Potter
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:01 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - President Biden announced, the U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes restrictions at the Arizona/Mexico border.

Nogales, Sonora is ten times the population of Nogales, Arizona. The small border town depends on their neighbors from the south to cross, in order to keep the economy alive.

David Moore, the owner of David’s Western Wear, said the border restrictions have been a nightmare.

“The minute they shut the border, that did it. The pandemic wouldn’t have hurt us that much. The border hurt us,” he said. “The closing of the border took away our customers.”

Moore also depends on trade from the border.

“Probably 80% or 85% is now basically gone,” he said.

Currently, he said, the fact his shop makes custom boots is the only thing that keeps it open.

“If we had to depend on the store itself, we wouldn’t be here,” he said.

Down the street, from David’s Western Wear is Felix Warehouse, which has been in business for 30 years and also taken a hit.

Jorge Felix said folks from Mexico come to his shop for quality and better prices.

“Since 2016 to now, business has been going down... We depend 100% on the people from Mexico,” he said.

According to Felix, lifting border restrictions would be a good thing.

“We would like to see if business will start to come up again,” he said.

Business owners in Nogales are hopeful but said they have heard about the restriction lift before and said, they will believe it when they see it.

