Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

CONQUERING COVID: Inside the emergency room

By Andrew Capasso
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As we get closer to the two-year mark of the pandemic, doctors say things are not changing much in Tucson emergency rooms and ICUs.

“We are not getting the reprieve we were hoping we would get,” said Dr. Christian Bime, Director of Banner Heath ICU.

The COVID-19 delta variant is responsible for vast majority of new cases, and many of the new cases are among the unvaccinated.  Dr. Bime says judging a patient for not getting the vaccine doesn’t play at all into treatment.

“I’d be lying to you if I say there isn’t a level of frustration,” he added.

As the number of people in the emergency room and ICU stays high, Dr. Bime says it’s impacting cases across the board.

“People are still getting strokes, people are still getting heart attacks,” he says.

When it comes to keeping his staff going, Dr. Bime says being there for each other is crucial.

“We need off each other, we support each other.”

You can hear more from Dr. Bime in Episode 3 of the KOLD News 13 Original Podcast “Conquering COVID.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was stabbed to death during a road rage incident on Interstate 10 near Craycroft Road in...
UPDATE: Man stabbed to death during road rage incident in Tucson
Joan Katz, a long-time employee of the Sunnyside Unified School District, has been indicted on...
Sunnyside School District employee indicted on fraud charges
This is a 2014 photo of Jacob Miranda, who died at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on...
Armed robbery suspect dies at Pima County Adult Detention Complex
A USPS investigation is underway at the Hub Apartments.
USPS investigating federal violations at Tucson student housing apartments
Frank Eugene Martinez Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the April 2018 death of...
Man pleads guilty to killing Tucson businessman in Foothills home

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster
The drug maker Regeneron said the Food and Drug Administration has accepted its priority review...
FDA grants priority review for COVID antibody treatment
The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
TSA says 40% of employees unvaccinated against COVID-19
If both boosters get yes votes, the FDA will still need to formally approve the emergency use...
FDA considers Moderna, J&J boosters for COVID-19 vaccine