FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Below-average temps hang on through Friday. Warmer air moves in this weekend.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures remain 5-15 degrees below average for mid October. Warming trend does continue with highs returning to the low 80s by Friday. The weekend will be dry with temperatures in the upper 80s, close to normal. Breezy from time to time Friday and Saturday as a system passes north of our area.

TODAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.