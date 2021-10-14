Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

I-10 near Valencia shut down due to crash, violent incident

Footage of the wreck from ADOT cameras shows multiple ambulances and fire trucks at the scene.
Footage of the wreck from ADOT cameras shows multiple ambulances and fire trucks at the scene.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:13 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of a car crash that preceded a “violent act” between two drivers on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The wreck happened on Interstate 10 near Valencia road.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved two vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing, troopers say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service Tucson said a cold front blew dust into the area, leading to a...
WATCH: Cold front both a blessing, curse for Tucson area
Several roads in the west Tucson Mountain district of Saguaro National Park.
Roads closing for HBO filming in Tucson’s downtown, Saguaro National Park
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said a woman was killed and her 2-year-old daughter was...
UPDATE: Woman killed, toddler injured in crash on Catalina Highway
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
This is a 2014 photo of Jacob Miranda, who died at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on...
Armed robbery suspect dies at Pima County Adult Detention Complex

Latest News

According to data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, by 2034 the US will have a...
Physician, medical professional shortage shuffles in incentives
The release of the annual Pac-12 preseason coaches poll lands Arizona in the fifth spot.
Arizona is picked fifth in the Pac-12 preseason coaches poll
Frank Eugene Martinez Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the April 2018 death of...
Man pleads guilty to killing Tucson businessman in Foothills home
A USPS investigation is underway at the Hub Apartments.
USPS investigating federal violations at Tucson student housing apartments