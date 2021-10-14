Man pleads guilty to murder, child abuse in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in May 2020.

Jahkwez Desean Wilson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse on Thursday, Oct. 14.

According to authorities, Wilson and Chad Edmondson are responsible for the death Wilson’s girlfriend, Christina Leeann Nunley.

Nunley was found dead in a hotel room in the 1400 block of South Craycroft Road. Two days later, U.S. Marshals arrested Wilson, while U.S. Marshals and Oro Valley police arrested Edmondson eight days after that.

Tucson police say Nunley had been staying at the hotel with Wilson and his children when she allegedly asked another guest at the hotel to use their room to meet someone. Once she was inside that room, Nunley reportedly asked for privacy during the meeting and the room was partitioned with a blanket.

During the meeting, a single gunshot was fired and Nunley was found unresponsive in the room the same day. After first responders arrived, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilson had been facing charges or aggravated robbery and first-degree murder, the same charges Edmonson still faces.

Wilson’s sentencing hearing is set for Friday, Jan. 14. Edmondson’s pre-trial conference is set for Thursday, Oct. 21.

