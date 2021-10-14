Motorcyclist dies after running into tow truck in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a tow truck in Pima County late Monday, Oct. 11.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Charles Harter, 62, died near Shannon and Curtis roads.

The PCSD said a flatbed tow truck was backing into a driveway when Harter tried to go around it. Harter ran into the truck’s rear tow bar.

According to the PCSD, impairment was not a factor and the investigation is ongoing.

