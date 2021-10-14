Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies after running into tow truck in Pima County

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Pima County on Monday, Oct. 11.
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Pima County on Monday, Oct. 11.(WTOK)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:17 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a tow truck in Pima County late Monday, Oct. 11.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Charles Harter, 62, died near Shannon and Curtis roads.

The PCSD said a flatbed tow truck was backing into a driveway when Harter tried to go around it. Harter ran into the truck’s rear tow bar.

According to the PCSD, impairment was not a factor and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died following a car crash and road rage incident on Interstate 10 in Tucson on...
UPDATE: One dead following crash, road rage incident on Interstate 10 in Tucson
Joan Katz, a long-time employee of the Sunnyside Unified School District, has been indicted on...
Sunnyside School District employee indicted on fraud charges
This is a 2014 photo of Jacob Miranda, who died at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on...
Armed robbery suspect dies at Pima County Adult Detention Complex
A USPS investigation is underway at the Hub Apartments.
USPS investigating federal violations at Tucson student housing apartments
Frank Eugene Martinez Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the April 2018 death of...
Man pleads guilty to killing Tucson businessman in Foothills home

Latest News

Ambulance
One killed in car vs. pedestrian crash on south side
One person suffered critical injuries in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 eastbound near...
UPDATE: Interstate 10 open again after four-vehicle crash near Palo Verde
One man died following a car crash and road rage incident on Interstate 10 in Tucson on...
UPDATE: One dead following crash, road rage incident on Interstate 10 in Tucson
1-10 shut down for hours after incident
1-10 shut down for hours after incident