Motorcyclist dies after running into tow truck in Pima County
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:17 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a tow truck in Pima County late Monday, Oct. 11.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Charles Harter, 62, died near Shannon and Curtis roads.
The PCSD said a flatbed tow truck was backing into a driveway when Harter tried to go around it. Harter ran into the truck’s rear tow bar.
According to the PCSD, impairment was not a factor and the investigation is ongoing.
