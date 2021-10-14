UPDATE: One dead after crash, violent incident on I-10 near Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead, authorities say, after a car crash that preceded a “violent act” between two drivers on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The wreck happened on Interstate 10 near Valencia road. Tucson police said a road rage incident happened around 4:40 p.m. on I-10 from Houghton Road to Craycroft Road, where two parties pulled over and got into a physical altercation.

Detectives say they have identified all parties involved.

Shortly before 10 p.m., police said the freeway would likely remain closed for about another hour.

The investigation is ongoing, police say. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call 88-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

