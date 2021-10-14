Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

UPDATE: One dead after crash, violent incident on I-10 near Valencia

Footage of the wreck from ADOT cameras shows multiple ambulances and fire trucks at the scene.
Footage of the wreck from ADOT cameras shows multiple ambulances and fire trucks at the scene.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:13 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead, authorities say, after a car crash that preceded a “violent act” between two drivers on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The wreck happened on Interstate 10 near Valencia road. Tucson police said a road rage incident happened around 4:40 p.m. on I-10 from Houghton Road to Craycroft Road, where two parties pulled over and got into a physical altercation.

Detectives say they have identified all parties involved.

Shortly before 10 p.m., police said the freeway would likely remain closed for about another hour.

The investigation is ongoing, police say. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call 88-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service Tucson said a cold front blew dust into the area, leading to a...
WATCH: Cold front both a blessing, curse for Tucson area
Several roads in the west Tucson Mountain district of Saguaro National Park.
Roads closing for HBO filming in Tucson’s downtown, Saguaro National Park
Joan Katz, a long-time employee of the Sunnyside Unified School District, has been indicted on...
Sunnyside School District employee indicted on fraud charges
This is a 2014 photo of Jacob Miranda, who died at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on...
Armed robbery suspect dies at Pima County Adult Detention Complex

Latest News

Part of I-10 eastbound is closed due to a wreck.
I-10 eastbound reopened after crash at Palo Verde
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Footage from the crash on I-10
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Footage from the crash on I-10
A sign warns drivers of their last opportunity to turn around before crossing the border into...
Borders restrictions may lessen, leaving local business owners hopeful
Cashing in on space tourism
Space tourism is coming to Tucson with a World View
Cashing in on space tourism
Cashing in on space tourism