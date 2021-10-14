Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Physician, medical professional shortage shuffles in incentives

By Megan McNeil
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Many workforces are struggling during the pandemic, and one that has been continually strained is the medical field. A shortage by tens of thousands of physicians is projected in the US if more don’t enter the field

A mom of three in her 30s, Amy Arias isn’t the traditional student, much less the traditional medical student.

“I’m really glad I’m coming into it a little bit later because I think I’m bringing into a little different perspective,” said Amy Arias, a Primary Care Physicians Scholarship recipient. “For me, I don’t think I really thought it was an option for me until I went through enough life experiences.”

She’s one of 23 new future primary care physicians in the UA Primary Care Physician Scholarship Program. It covers tuition costs for medical students in exchange for them working as primary care doctors in Arizona. It’s life changing for Arias, who will put her own kids through college soon, but she said it is important for the whole community.

“We need physicians here. We need people who are going to take care of us long term. Patients need access to physicians,” she said. “It’s a real issue, and it’s not getting better unfortunately.”

According to data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, by 2034 the US will have a shortage of primary care doctors of up to 48,000. They found a big portion of the workforce is at retirement age, more than two of every five active physicians in the U.S. will be 65 or older within the next decade.

Sadly, they also found at least 40 percent of physicians felt burnt out before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, separate from primary care shortages, staffing woes are a top priority for area hospitals, as nurses doctors and respiratory therapists hit the road as travel staff for higher paying jobs or leave the industry all together.

“The headwinds in healthcare are really strong right now. Our workforce is struggling. I think there are nurses and physicians who are choosing to leave the profession, so the first order of business is to really stabilize our workforce,” said Mimi Coomler with CEO Tucson Medical Center.

TMC said they’re starting travel-type contracts for their core staff to help retain crucial staff. Still, the main solution to a future of shortages is to get more people into the field.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service Tucson said a cold front blew dust into the area, leading to a...
WATCH: Cold front both a blessing, curse for Tucson area
Several roads in the west Tucson Mountain district of Saguaro National Park.
Roads closing for HBO filming in Tucson’s downtown, Saguaro National Park
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said a woman was killed and her 2-year-old daughter was...
UPDATE: Woman killed, toddler injured in crash on Catalina Highway
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
This is a 2014 photo of Jacob Miranda, who died at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on...
Armed robbery suspect dies at Pima County Adult Detention Complex

Latest News

A sign warns drivers of their last opportunity to turn around before crossing the border into...
Borders restrictions may lessen, leaving local business owners hopeful
Cashing in on space tourism
Space tourism is coming to Tucson with a World View
Cashing in on space tourism
Cashing in on space tourism
No injuries were reported in a rescue at Ventana Canyon.
Rescue underway at Ventana Canyon