Power outage, traffic delays from crash on Ajo Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police investigating an early morning crash near W. Ajo Way and Mission Rd.

According to a statement, around 3 a.m. on Oct. 14, a single car crashed into a power pole.

TPD is investigating a serious-injury collision near 1500 W. Ajo Way. Traffic will be restricted between S. Valley Rd. west to S. Holiday Isle.



The collision has caused a power outage, TEP is also on scene.

Police say everyone in the vehicle was taken to Banner UMC for treatment. One has life-threatening injuries, while the other was taken as a precaution.

Tucson Electric Power says the impact of the crash cut the power to almost 1,200 customers.

By switching a circuit breaker, the company was able to report the lights to some customers. However, as of 11 a.m., at least 30 customers were still without power.

Crews are expected to finish restoration efforts by 3 p.m.

