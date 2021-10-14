Advertise
Power outage, traffic delays from crash on Ajo Way

(Matt Slocum | AP)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police investigating an early morning crash near W. Ajo Way and Mission Rd.

According to a statement, around 3 a.m. on Oct. 14, a single car crashed into a power pole.

Police say everyone in the vehicle was taken to Banner UMC for treatment. One has life-threatening injuries, while the other was taken as a precaution.

Tucson Electric Power says the impact of the crash cut the power to almost 1,200 customers.

By switching a circuit breaker, the company was able to report the lights to some customers. However, as of 11 a.m., at least 30 customers were still without power.

Crews are expected to finish restoration efforts by 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

