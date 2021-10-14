Advertise
SculptureTucson hosting renowned artist Rotraut’s first Arizona show
By Javier Lopez and KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Globally distinguished artist, Rotraut, will be hosting her first historic comprehensive show in Arizona, thanks to SculptureTucson.

SculptureTucson is a local non-profit organization committed to beautifying Tucson’s local landscapes with sculpture development, public art pieces, and even workshops and resources for aspiring artists and collectors alike.

From December 1, 2021 to June 1, 2022 SculptureTucson, will exhibit Rotraut’s powerful large-scale pieces on their two-acre sculpture park located at the Post House inside Brandi Fenton Memorial Park at 3420 East River Road.

“We invite the entire community and art enthusiasts from around the country to come and see the impressive and unforgettable works of art by Rotraut.” says Barbara Grygutis with SculptureTucson.

This will be the first time Rotraut will host such an event in Arizona. Since 1959, her spontaneous, electrifying work that takes inspiration from human subconscious feelings and behavior, has been presented globally in galleries and basels from the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris to the Pascal de Sarthe Gallery in San Francisco. With her work currently on display in Saint Tropez, France.

A full catalog of SculptureTucson’s Rotraut show, is set to be published and available on Dec. 1. For more information, visit www.sculpturetucson.org.

