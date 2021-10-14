Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

South Dakota mom convicted 40 years after baby was found frozen to death

Theresa Bentaas was convicted of manslaughter Friday in the death of her newborn son whose body...
Theresa Bentaas was convicted of manslaughter Friday in the death of her newborn son whose body was discovered in a ditch 40 years ago.(KSFY // Minnehaha County jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota woman was convicted of manslaughter Friday in the death of her newborn son whose body was discovered in a ditch 40 years ago.

Theresa Bentaas, 60, of Sioux Falls, entered an Alford plea to first-degree manslaughter in an agreement with prosecutors in which they dropped two murder charges, the Argus Leader reported. The Alford plea allows Bentaas to maintain her innocence while also authorizing the court to enter a guilty plea. Bentaas previously had pleaded not guilty to the three charges.

The newborn known as “Baby Andrew” was found wrapped in a blanket in a cornfield ditch in Sioux Falls in 1981. An autopsy determined he died of exposure.

Police arrested Bentaas in March 2019 after investigators reworked the case and determined through advanced DNA testing that she was the mother.

Mike Webb, a Sioux Falls police detective who worked on the cold case, discovered all testable DNA evidence had been destroyed in 1995, according to court documents.

The infant’s body was exhumed in September 2009 after Webb learned that DNA could be extracted from bones and tissue. North Texas University Science Center conducted lab tests on the DNA that was extracted from the infant’s remains, but no matches were found.

In 2019, police submitted the DNA to a Virginia-based genetics genealogy company, which found two potential matches.

Using those genetic links, police were able to use a family tree that led to Theresa Bentaas. Investigators found DNA in trash they seized at Bentaas’ house that could not exclude her as the biological mother, according to a court documents.

Bentaas is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 2 at the Minnehaha County Courthouse.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man died following a car crash and road rage incident on Interstate 10 in Tucson on...
UPDATE: One dead following crash, road rage incident on Interstate 10 in Tucson
Joan Katz, a long-time employee of the Sunnyside Unified School District, has been indicted on...
Sunnyside School District employee indicted on fraud charges
This is a 2014 photo of Jacob Miranda, who died at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on...
Armed robbery suspect dies at Pima County Adult Detention Complex
A USPS investigation is underway at the Hub Apartments.
USPS investigating federal violations at Tucson student housing apartments
Frank Eugene Martinez Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the April 2018 death of...
Man pleads guilty to killing Tucson businessman in Foothills home

Latest News

State police say Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday at a drug rehab facility in Orlando,...
Murdaugh charged with taking insurance money in maid’s death
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Norway’s bow-and-arrow killings seen as ‘act of terror’
A Chihuahua belonging to a Lubbock, Texas, couple stowed away in their luggage.
Couple finds pet Chihuahua as stowaway in suitcase
One man died following a car crash and road rage incident on Interstate 10 in Tucson on...
UPDATE: One dead following crash, road rage incident on Interstate 10 in Tucson