UPDATE: Man stabbed to death during road rage incident in Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was stabbed to death during a road rage incident on Interstate 10 near Craycroft Road in Tucson on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The Tucson Police Department said Louis James Gallardo, 53, died at the scene.

Aimee Vasile, who identified herself as the sister of Gallardo’s girlfriend, told KOLD News 13 Wednesday night that her sister is devastated.

“She’s very emotional, very upset, crying. She just can’t believe Lou is gone and what are they going to do with their house and animals and their entire life they’ve had over these few years,” Vasile said.

The TPD said several 911 calls started coming in around 4:40 p.m. The roadway remained closed until 11 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found bystanders performing CPR on Gallardo. Medics from the Tucson Fire Department took over, but he died at the scene.

The TPD said the incident may have started on I-10 near the Houghton Road exit. As the two vehicles traveled west, they stopped near Craycroft and a fight broke out.

The other driver, a man who has not been identified, stayed at the scene and has been interviewed by detectives.

The TPD said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The findings from the investigation will be presented to the Pima County Attorney’s Office, which would decide if charges are necessary.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to www.88crime.org.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

