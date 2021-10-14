Yearly pedestrian, bike count underway in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Association of Governments yearly pedestrian and cyclist count is underway. Volunteers spend several hours at designated intersections and count how many people pass by while also taking specific note of people’s gender, age groups and whether bike riders wear helmets. This information shows trends that can help with local planning and outreach efforts.

“Public health officials use it, educational researchers and even data experts and modelers use it to validate their data,” said David Mitchell, a senior transportation planner with the Pima Association of Governments.

Last year’s count revealed that helmet use rose from 45% in 2013 to 70% in 2020. It also showed more cyclists are riding the wrong way and using sidewalks instead of being on the street going the same direction as vehicle traffic.

Mitchell says the findings help the county figure out where future projects might be needed.

“I can look at crash data and see where my pedestrians are most vulnerable and where bicycles being hit by cars,” he said. “I can look at perhaps our count data and see where we have the highest volumes.”

It’s all aimed at making our streets a safer place and you can lend a hand through volunteering. Weekday morning shifts are from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weekday evening shifts are from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., weekend shifts are on Saturday or Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. through Nov. 7. Find more information about volunteering, here.

