Artists & Makers Studios opens to the public for studio events

A new mural, made by the students at Las Artes, is being installed at the entrance to Casa...
A new mural, made by the students at Las Artes, is being installed at the entrance to Casa Alitas immigrant housing facility.(Randy Metcalf | Pima County)
By Javier Lopez and KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Artists & Makers Studios in Oro Valley is opening to the public for several studio events this holiday season.

15 resident artists are coming together to present original works of art from painting, pottery, jewelry and more. All local and handmade.

Each artist independently owns and operates their own business where you will be able to shop for one-of-a-kind art.

Artist & Makers studios are passionate about local artists coming together to create, inspire and share amazing art.

Artist & Makers Studios is located at Oro Valley Steam Pump Village 11061 North Oracle Road, Suite 150 Oro Valley, AZ 85737.

If you would like to support local artisan businesses, join Artists & Makers Studios during this holiday season.

Open Studios

October 23-24, Saturday and Sunday 9am – 3pm

November 5, Friday 5pm – 7pm Meet and Greet with the Artists

November 19-20, Friday and Saturday 9am – 3pm

December 10-11, Friday and Saturday 9am – 3pm

For more information visit https://artistsandmakersstudios.com/

