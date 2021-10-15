Colossal Cave Road closed due to transformer fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Colossal Cave Road is closed in both directions after a transformer caught on fire on Thursday, Oct. 14.

The road is closed between Trotter Sisters Drive and Success Road. Rincon Valley firefighters and TEP crews are at the scene.

Traffic will be delayed, and drivers in the area are asked to find an alternate route.

