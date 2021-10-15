Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Colossal Cave Road closed due to transformer fire

Park of Colossal Cave Road is closed, while firefighters and crews are working a transformer...
Park of Colossal Cave Road is closed, while firefighters and crews are working a transformer fire.(WSAW)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:23 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Colossal Cave Road is closed in both directions after a transformer caught on fire on Thursday, Oct. 14.

The road is closed between Trotter Sisters Drive and Success Road. Rincon Valley firefighters and TEP crews are at the scene.

Traffic will be delayed, and drivers in the area are asked to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was stabbed to death during a road rage incident on Interstate 10 near Craycroft Road in...
UPDATE: Man stabbed to death during road rage incident in Tucson
Joan Katz, a long-time employee of the Sunnyside Unified School District, has been indicted on...
Sunnyside School District employee indicted on fraud charges
This is a 2014 photo of Jacob Miranda, who died at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on...
Armed robbery suspect dies at Pima County Adult Detention Complex
A USPS investigation is underway at the Hub Apartments.
USPS investigating federal violations at Tucson student housing apartments
Frank Eugene Martinez Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the April 2018 death of...
Man pleads guilty to killing Tucson businessman in Foothills home

Latest News

A man was stabbed to death during a road rage incident on Interstate 10 near Craycroft Road in...
UPDATE: Man stabbed to death during road rage incident in Tucson
Power outage, traffic delays from crash on Ajo Way
Ambulance
One killed in car vs. pedestrian crash on south side
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Pima County on Monday, Oct. 11.
Motorcyclist dies after running into tow truck in Pima County