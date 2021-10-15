FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry with a warming trend this weekend.

Advertise
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Quiet weather as we head into the weekend. Mostly sunny today and Saturday, a few passing clouds Sunday. Wind will be breezy from time to time 10-15mph range, not strong. Staying dry. Temperatures begin to warm slightly both day and night. Near to just-above-normal temperatures as we head into the weekend and early next week.

TODAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low-50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

