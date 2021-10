TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Tucson’s southwest side early Friday, Oct. 15.

Arizona DPS said the accident happened just after midnight near South Kinney Road and West Ajo Highway.

The roadway was closed as the crash was investigated, but it was reopened by 8 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.