Police: missing Kingman man may be in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man who went missing from Kingman earlier this week may be in Tucson.

Tucson police say 71-year-old Ramon Garza, who goes by “Ray,” was last seen leaving his Kingman home on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

According to Kingman police, he was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Arlington Street around 5:30 p.m. Officers say he left the home without his medication or medical walker.

Garza has difficulty with his eyesight and walking, and he does not drive, authorities say. Garza’s family has reported he recently had some memory issues.

It is believed Garza has a cell phone on him, but it may be turned off or have a dead battery. Officers have already spoken to Garza’s friends and family, checked areas he is known to frequent and is now asking residents and businesses in the area to check surveillance footage for possible sightings of Garza.

Kingman police described Garza as a Hispanic male, standing at 5′8,” weighing 250 pounds and having gray hair, brown eyes and a mustache.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.

