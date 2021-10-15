Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: missing Kingman man may be in Tucson

Ramon "Ray" Garza was last seen this week at his Kingman home. Now, authorities say, he may be...
Ramon "Ray" Garza was last seen this week at his Kingman home. Now, authorities say, he may be in the Tucson area.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man who went missing from Kingman earlier this week may be in Tucson.

Tucson police say 71-year-old Ramon Garza, who goes by “Ray,” was last seen leaving his Kingman home on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

According to Kingman police, he was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Arlington Street around 5:30 p.m. Officers say he left the home without his medication or medical walker.

Garza has difficulty with his eyesight and walking, and he does not drive, authorities say. Garza’s family has reported he recently had some memory issues.

It is believed Garza has a cell phone on him, but it may be turned off or have a dead battery. Officers have already spoken to Garza’s friends and family, checked areas he is known to frequent and is now asking residents and businesses in the area to check surveillance footage for possible sightings of Garza.

Kingman police described Garza as a Hispanic male, standing at 5′8,” weighing 250 pounds and having gray hair, brown eyes and a mustache.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was stabbed to death during a road rage incident on Interstate 10 near Craycroft Road in...
UPDATE: Man stabbed to death during road rage incident in Tucson
A USPS investigation is underway at the Hub Apartments.
USPS investigating federal violations at Tucson student housing apartments
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Pima County on Monday, Oct. 11.
Motorcyclist dies after running into tow truck in Pima County
Authorities say Chad Edmondson and Jahkwez Wilson, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder,...
Man pleads guilty to murder, child abuse in Tucson
Frank Eugene Martinez Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the April 2018 death of...
Man pleads guilty to killing Tucson businessman in Foothills home

Latest News

A new mural, made by the students at Las Artes, is being installed at the entrance to Casa...
Artists & Makers Studios opens to the public for studio events
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Ajo Way shut down after pedestrian hit
From 7-9 p.m. Saturday, eegee’s is hosting a haunted drive-thru at its restaurant located at...
eegee’s hosting haunted drive-thru on Saturday
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Bill Clinton recovering from urological infection, aide says