Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Police officer attacked by woman with bat near US Capitol, reports say

The Capitol is seen in this file photo. A woman with a bit was arrested after allegedly...
The Capitol is seen in this file photo. A woman with a bit was arrested after allegedly attacking an officer.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman attacked a Capitol Police officer near the U.S. Capitol Friday morning, multiple media reports say.

Several officers had confronted the woman, who “appeared agitated” and raised the bat she was carrying, WJLA reported

During the scuffle, she reportedly bit an officer, CNN said.

Olivia Romano, 25, was taken into custody and faces charges.

Multiple protesters challenging fossil fuel projects were arrested Thursday amid a sit-in at the Department of the Interior building in downtown Washington, the Associated Press reported.

Security at the Capitol has been under the microscope since the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was stabbed to death during a road rage incident on Interstate 10 near Craycroft Road in...
UPDATE: Man stabbed to death during road rage incident in Tucson
A USPS investigation is underway at the Hub Apartments.
USPS investigating federal violations at Tucson student housing apartments
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Pima County on Monday, Oct. 11.
Motorcyclist dies after running into tow truck in Pima County
Authorities say Chad Edmondson and Jahkwez Wilson, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder,...
Man pleads guilty to murder, child abuse in Tucson
Frank Eugene Martinez Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the April 2018 death of...
Man pleads guilty to killing Tucson businessman in Foothills home

Latest News

TJ Mack, a 5-year-old boy who was burned in a fire and lost his mother, is honored with being...
5-year-old boy who survived fire is police chief for a day in Miami
Bison on the loose in Brunswick County's Ash community captured and returned to owner
Bison calf returned to owner after spotted running loose through N.C. community
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students led a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March...
Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre
This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David...
UK lawmaker stabbed to death while meeting with constituents
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says