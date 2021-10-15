Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Send gifts early this year: USPS releases deadline dates and ramps up for a busy holiday season

By Megan McNeil
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Shipping demands and delays are clogging up systems as we head into the holiday season. To make sure shipping isn’t spooky this year, the US Postal Service is gearing up for the season.

It may only be mid-October, but Susan McFadden is wasting no time shopping for her grandkids at Mildred and Dildred. They’re ages 6, 4 and 1, and McFadden is at a bit of loss on what to get them.

A couple of books might work, especially since they can fit in a box to mail. Her family lives in England, and she’s preparing for an early arrival for her gifts.

“I’ve heard this drumbeat of news on both sides of the Atlantic about lack of drivers to take the post, difficulties with the supply chain…since my grandchildren live in England, and I have to put something in a box and send it over, I thought we should get an early start,” said McFadden, who was shopping for Christmas gifts.

The Postal Service is expecting at least a 10% increase in packages, after nearly a 50 % increase last year. In Tucson, that means they are likely to process and ship out more than 4.5 million packages this holiday season.

“We installed 112 package sorters across the nation including one right here in Tucson,” said Rod Spurgeon, USPS spokesperson.

It can sort tens of thousands of packages a day, speeding up delivery times. The postal service is also bumping up some deadlines for packages to arrive on time by about a day and ramping up hiring. They’re looking for 40,000 holiday workers nation-wide.

“Here in Tucson, we’re having 140 people come on board just for the holiday season, and just for comparison, we have about 250 people in our processing plant,” said Spurgeon.

They will also be focusing on using more ground transportation, as flight cancelations and delays from storms and staffing hindered delivery times last year. As a price, there is an increase of 75 cents on priority mail that will end December 26.

“We do have a temporary price increase, and that is to handle that surge in holiday volume,” said Spurgeon.

2021 Holiday Shipping Deadlines:

· Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

· Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail

· Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service

· Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was stabbed to death during a road rage incident on Interstate 10 near Craycroft Road in...
UPDATE: Man stabbed to death during road rage incident in Tucson
Joan Katz, a long-time employee of the Sunnyside Unified School District, has been indicted on...
Sunnyside School District employee indicted on fraud charges
This is a 2014 photo of Jacob Miranda, who died at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on...
Armed robbery suspect dies at Pima County Adult Detention Complex
A USPS investigation is underway at the Hub Apartments.
USPS investigating federal violations at Tucson student housing apartments
Frank Eugene Martinez Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the April 2018 death of...
Man pleads guilty to killing Tucson businessman in Foothills home

Latest News

They’re expecting at least a ten percent increase in packages, after nearly a 50 percent...
Send gifts early this year: USPS releases deadline dates and ramps up for a busy holiday season
SculptureTucson hosting renowned artist Rotraut’s first Arizona show
SculptureTucson hosting renowned artist Rotraut’s first Arizona show
Medical maggots are raised in a sterile environment to prevent infections.
Maggots stave off surgery for Tucson woman
Tracking foot and bike traffic for planning purposes.
Yearly pedestrian, bike count underway in Pima County