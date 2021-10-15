Undefeated Cardinals trade for Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Cardinals picked up another weapon for quarterback Kyler Murray with a big trade on Friday, Oct. 15.

Arizona acquired tight end Zach Ertz from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for rookie corner Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick next year.

The 30-year-old Ertz is a three-time Pro Bowl selection. He won’t be able to play Sunday when the Cardinals travel to face the Cleveland Browns but should be on the field next week when Arizona hosts the Houston Texans.

Ertz had four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles’ 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay Thursday night. For his career, he has 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns in 123 games.

The move became necessary this past Sunday when the Cardinals lost Maxx Williams for the season with a knee injury. Williams had 193 yards and a touchdown this year.

Ertz, who played at Stanford, has tied to Arizona. His wife Julie Ertz, a soccer player on the national team, was born in Mesa.

Arizona (5-0), the only undefeated team in the NFL, is off to its best start since moving in 1988.

