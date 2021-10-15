University of Arizona, ASU and NAU to require employees get vaccinated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona, Arizona State and Northern Arizona will require employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The University of Arizona made its announcement Friday in an email to employees that was obtained by KOLD News 13. AZ Central and the Daily Star reported that ASU and NAU are doing the same thing.

“Dear Colleagues, President Biden recently issued an Executive Order that requires institutions that contract with the federal government, such as the University of Arizona, to comply with guidance from the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force,” University of Arizona President Dr. Robert C. Robbins said in an email. “The University has hundreds of millions of dollars in federal contracts, funding critical research, employment, and educational efforts, and already has received amended federal contracts that include this requirement.”

Robbins said while the school respects individual opinions about the vaccine, it will comply with the federal requirement.

Robbins’ email did not address what will happen if an employee refuses to get vaccinated or acquire an exemption.

University employees, including student workers and graduate assistants, must upload their vaccine documentation by Wednesday, Dec. 8. There will be religious and medical accommodations, according to Robbins.

