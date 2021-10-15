Advertise
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for Kingman man

A Silver Alert for a Kingman man has been cancelled.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert declared for a missing Kingman man was cancelled late Friday, Oct. 15.

Previously, the man was last seen leaving his Kingman home on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

According to Kingman police, he was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Arlington Street around 5:30 p.m. Officers say he left the home without his medication or medical walker.

The man has difficulty with his eyesight and walking, and he does not drive, authorities say, and his family has reported he recently had some memory issues.

